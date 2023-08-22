News & Insights

NORDIC POWER-Forward rates rise on lower water levels, drier weather view

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

August 22, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices edged up on Tuesday, buoyed by forecasts for drier weather and declining water reserves in the hydro-power dependent region.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 0.85 euro to 55.55 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 12:00 GMT, up for the sixth straight session.

* Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 gained 0.75 euro, or 1.42%, to 53.5 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

* "Expectations for the hydrological balance is a bit weaker and that's taking up the market," said Lene Hagen, senior analyst at Volue Insight.

* Weather forecast is "relatively on the drier side, which is supporting the prices," Hagen added.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 8.86 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, down from 10.95 TWh above normal on Monday.

* "Conditions (in Scandinavian region) should become drier in the mid-next week," Marcin Gorski, meteorologist at Refinitiv, wrote in a daily forecast note.

* European spot power prices rose as German wind supply was seen down and French demand was seen rising on a higher temperature forecast for Wednesday.EL/DE

* Germany's Cal '24 baseload TRDEBYc1, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 0.50 euro, or 0.35 %, to 145.00 euros/MWh.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 2.19 euros to 90.07 euros a tonne.

* The Nordic power prices for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, rose 2.77 euros, or 5.3%, to 55.03 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

