NORDIC POWER-Forward rates hit three-week peak on cold, dry weather view

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

February 05, 2024 — 06:24 am EST

Written by Anushree Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices rose to a three-week high on Monday, supported by forecasts for cold and drier weather in the hydropower-dependent region.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 1.4 euro to 43.5 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1117 GMT, the highest since Jan. 12.

* Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 was up 1.3 euro at 41.5 euros/MWh. It gained for a fourth straight session.

* "I expect the weather forecasts to confirm the bullish outlook with low wind, temperature and below normal precipitation for the coming weeks," said Sigve Ekeland, managing director at Cemon AS.

* The bullish weather expected will weaken the hydrological balance further, he added.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 8.26 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, compared with 4.32 TWh below normal on Friday.

* "Cool conditions to persist, although the cold anomalies should gradually become milder in the next week (2-6 °C below normal)," LSEG meteorologist Marcin Gorski said in the daily forecast note.

* Elsewhere, Dutch and British gas prices were mixed on lower Norwegian supply due to unplanned outages and cooler forecasts while gas inventories remain high. NG/EU

* Germany's Cal '25 baseload TRDEBYc1, Europe's benchmark contract, fell 0.35 euro to 80.40 euros/MWh.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 eased 0.26 euro to 63.14 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((anushree.ashishmukherjee@thomsonreuters.com))

