NORDIC POWER-Forward rates gain on rising demand as temperatures drop

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, while spot rates jumped to a three-week high, supported by increasing consumption as temperatures drop in the region.

Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 1.5 euros to 56.35 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 12:20 GMT.

Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 gained 0.7 euro to 34.00 euros/MWh.

"This week we see temperatures go a lot lower... it will increase consumption, and the wind supply is low," said Tor Reier Lilleholt, head of analysis at Volue Insight AS, adding that higher prices are expected for the next couple of months because consumption has just started to increase.

"We are going to start using the hydro resources we have and it now depends on the temperatures - if it's going to be a mild or cold winter, this will be very important for where we end this winter on prices."

Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 4.42 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, up marginally from 4.73 TWh below normal on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to slowly fall during the week, reaching 1-3 degrees below reference early next week, according to Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI).

The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, rose 16.27 euros to 96.45 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange, hitting a high since Oct. 12.

Germany's Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 7.05 euros to 115.50 euros/MWh.

Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Z1 firmed 0.31 euro to 59.77 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

