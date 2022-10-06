NORDIC POWER-Forward rates gain on higher German power, European gas

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power rates rose on Thursday on higher European gas and German power rates.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 8 euros to 327.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1124 GMT, after opening higher at 335 euros/MWh.

* The Nordic front-year contract ENOFBLYc1 gained 7 euros to 168.00 euros/MWh, after touching a session-high of 170.75 euros/MWh.

* The gas price's upward movement in the morning along with the German power prices have lifted the Nordic forward contracts, said Sigve Ekeland, managing director at Cemon AS.

* "Unless the continental prices start climbing again, I except the Nordic prices to close quite unchanged," Ekeland added.

* Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday morning, driven by expectations of increased competition for liquefied natural gas supplies and as concerns about post-winter stock build gained prominence.NG/EU

* German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 6 euros to 430.00 euros/MWh.

* The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, rose 3 euros to 9.38 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

* While spot prices could rise when demand is higher due to colder weather, until late November or early December, the bearish weather would put "extra" pressure on the spot prices, said Ekeland. * The weather would be often cloudy, wet and windy with the largest rain amounts along Norway's west coast with above normal amounts till most of the next week, said George Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv, in a daily note.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 3.93 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, up from 4.1 TWh below normal on Wednesday.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 1.17 euros to 68.24 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru;)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))

