Banking

NORDIC POWER-Forward rates extend gains on cold, dry weather view

November 23, 2022 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power rates extended gains to a third consecutive session on Wednesday on forecasts for colder and drier weather, with falling reservoir levels also providing support.

* The Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 22 euros to 265.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0848 GMT, a six-week high. It was headed to record its best day in over a month.

* The Nordic front-year contract ENOFBLYc1 gained 9.25 euros to 151.00 euros/MWh, also a six-week high.

* Nordic forwards could see a further increase in prices as forecasts confirm a cold and dry outlook for next week and ahead, said analysts at Energi Danmark, in a daily forecast note. * "The next seven to ten days will be mostly dry and cold in Scandinavia, with only a few light snow showers," said George Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv, in a daily forecast note.

* "Major changes are not likely before the end of the next week."

* Also supporting prices, Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 10.82 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, down from 9.07 TWh below normal on Tuesday.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 0.65 euro to 74.54 euros a tonne.

* A European Union executive on Tuesday proposed a gas price cap for the bloc at 275 euros ($282) per megawatt hour for month-ahead derivatives on the Dutch exchange that serve as Europe's benchmark.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.