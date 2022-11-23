NORDIC POWER-Forward rates extend gains on cold, dry weather view

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power rates extended gains to a third consecutive session on Wednesday on forecasts for colder and drier weather, with falling reservoir levels also providing support.

* The Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 22 euros to 265.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0848 GMT, a six-week high. It was headed to record its best day in over a month.

* The Nordic front-year contract ENOFBLYc1 gained 9.25 euros to 151.00 euros/MWh, also a six-week high.

* Nordic forwards could see a further increase in prices as forecasts confirm a cold and dry outlook for next week and ahead, said analysts at Energi Danmark, in a daily forecast note. * "The next seven to ten days will be mostly dry and cold in Scandinavia, with only a few light snow showers," said George Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv, in a daily forecast note.

* "Major changes are not likely before the end of the next week."

* Also supporting prices, Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 10.82 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, down from 9.07 TWh below normal on Tuesday.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 0.65 euro to 74.54 euros a tonne.

* A European Union executive on Tuesday proposed a gas price cap for the bloc at 275 euros ($282) per megawatt hour for month-ahead derivatives on the Dutch exchange that serve as Europe's benchmark.

