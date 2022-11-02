NORDIC POWER-Forward rates drop on wetter weather view, higher water reserves

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by forecasts for wetter weather and an uptick in water reserves in the hydro-reliant region.

* The Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 fell 9.5 euros to 232 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1233 GMT.

* The Nordic front-year contract ENOFBLYc1 lost 2 euros to 123.50 euros/MWh.

* "Expected precipitation in the Nordic area during the forthcoming 10 days is around 15% above seasonal average. Meanwhile, the outlook suggests that temperatures will remain above average for the next two weeks," analysts at Energi Danmark said in a morning note.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 5.80 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, up from 9.38 TWh below normal on Tuesday.

* The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, fell 4.07 euros to 50.35 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

* The weather in Scandinavia for the rest of this week, including the weekend, will be cloudy with rain or showers in the west and south with above normal temperatures, said George Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv in a daily forecast note.

* "Major cooler or drier than normal spells are not likely before November 20."

* British and Dutch wholesale gas prices fell as demand remained low due to strong wind power generation, while imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe remained high as a result of subdued Asian consumption.NG/EU

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 eased 0.09 euro to 76.63 euros a tonne.

* German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 6.20 euros to 369.20 euros/MWh.

