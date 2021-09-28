NORDIC POWER-Forward prices track overall gains in European power markets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Nordic forward prices rose on Tuesday, tracking European power markets as global gas prices soared.

Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 1.1 euro to 74.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1035 GMT.

Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 gained 1.6 euro at 50.50 euros/MWh.

Germany's Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 4.9 euro to 119.40 euros/MWh.

The contract scaled a record high of 122.00 euros, according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to 2018.

"Due to the high lift in Germany, prices are up in the Nordic market as well," said Arne Osterlind, a fund manager at Shepherd Energy.

"The gas market is lifting the German power market and the German power market is in turn lifting in the Nordic market," he added.

European next-year coal prices TRAPI2Yc1 rose $5.75 to $154.75 a tonne, its highest since Sept. 2008.

British and European wholesale gas prices rose on Tuesday on lower supplies from Russia and falling temperature across the region. NGA/

Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 15.82 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, compared with 15.35 TWh below normal on Monday.

Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Z1 firmed 0.63 euro to 65.00 euros a tonne.

The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, was unchanged to 90.08 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

"Atlantic low pressure activity will dominate the weather until the end of the next week at least," said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com;))

