NORDIC POWER-Forward prices slip on impending weather shift

May 7 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices fell on Friday as a shift to warmer and wetter weather is expected from next week, although both contracts were still on course to post a weekly rise.

Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 fell 0.35 euro to 33.60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1151 GMT. The contract is set to record its best week since March 26.

Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 dipped 0.6 euro to 31.75 euros/MWh. However, the contract is on track for its strongest week since early January.

"The long-lasting cold period seems to be ending Monday, and due to the warmer weather, with some more than normal precipitation the coming week, the inflow is expected to increase significant and rapidly," said Vegard Svarstad, analyst at StormGeo AS.

Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 2.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) above normal, up from 1.7 TWh above normal on Thursday.

"We're expecting the inflow from snow melting", which has been delayed, to increase rapidly in the next two weeks, said Arne Osterlind, a fund manager at Shepherd Energy.

This will pressure the spot price from today's level down to the 30 euro level in a couple of weeks, Osterlind added.

The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, fell 14.47 euro to 50.48 euros/MWh, at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

"Next week will be cloudier and more unsettled especially in the southern half of with near or above normal rain and temperatures. The north will remain rather dry and cooler," said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv, in his daily forecast.

Germany's Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2, Europe's benchmark contract, remained unchanged at 62.20 euros/MWh.

European next-year coal prices TRAPI2Yc1 fell $0.45 to $77.70 a tonne.

Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Z1 firmed 0.06 euro at 50.00 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

