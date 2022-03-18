NORDIC POWER-Forward prices rise on stronger German rates, lower water levels

March 18 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices edged up on Friday, tracking gains in German energy markets and a slight drop in water levels.

Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 1.62 euro to 81.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1129 GMT.

But the contract fell about 16% this week, pressured by losses in the broader European fuel markets.

The Nordic front-year contract ENOFBLYc1 gained 1.75 euro to 48.00 euros/MWh, but fell about 1.2% for the week.

"Both weather and German power gave slightly bullish inputs today," said Refinitiv analyst Oletom Djupskaas.

A change in weather at the end of next week could result in "precipitation further south over Scandinavia and colder air," according to Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute.

Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 3.96 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, compared with 3.45 TWh below normal on Thursday.

British and Dutch gas prices were mixed amid slightly lower Russian flows through two pipelines, expectations of Norwegian outages and a mixed outlook for demand next week.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 1.45 euro to 159.20 euros/MWh.

Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 eased 0.3 euro to 79.59 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.