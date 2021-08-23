NORDIC POWER-Forward prices rise on drier weather view, firmer carbon rates

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices gained on Monday, supported by forecasts for drier than normal weather in the region dependent on hydro power, with rising carbon and German rates adding further support.

Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 3.3 euro to 62.10 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 11:15 GMT.

Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 gained 1.63 euro to 38.08 euros/MWh.

"The weather is playing a part in today's move higher as the forecasts are still drier than normal for this time of the year and the hydro balance still remains a big deficit," said Karsten Sander Nielsen, an analyst at Energi Danmark.

Nielsen also expects Nordic spot prices to continue to remain at elevated levels in coming weeks.

The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, rose 3.51 euro to 77.20 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 18.74 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, compared with 18.27 TWh below normal on Friday.

"The weekend and early next week will be generally less active with only the south receiving some showers," said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv.

Ole Tom Djupskaas, director of Nordic power analysis at Refinitiv said the three-month delay in the start of Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, was bullish for prices since it increases dependence on hydro-power.

European next-year coal prices TRAPI2Yc1 rose $1.75 or 1.73%, to $103.00 a tonne.

Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Z1 firmed 1.57 euro to 55.95 euros a tonne.

Germany's Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 2 euro to 81.95 euros/MWh.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.