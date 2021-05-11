NORDIC POWER-Forward prices gain on drier weather, lower water reserves

May 11 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices recovered on Tuesday from a one-week low hit in the previous session, supported by drier weather forecasts and lower water reserves in the hydro-power reliant region.

The Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 1.35 euro to 32.15 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1050 GMT.

Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 gained 0.95 euro to 31.75 euros/MWh.

Both the contracts touched their lowest since May 3 in the previous session.

"The weather forecasts are somewhat drier today and the hydro balance is down 0.8 TWh since yesterday morning due to this... forecasts also have a colder end, slowing down the snow melting," said Ole Tom Djupskaas, a power analyst with Refinitiv.

Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 4.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) above normal, down from 5.3 TWh above normal on Monday.

"The rest of this week will be cloudy with sunny intervals, especially in Finland, and occasional showers or light rain. Temperatures will be quite high with near or above normal values," said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv.

"Next week will also be unsettled but slowly cooler with near or even slightly below normal temperatures."

The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, fell 0.59 euro to 50.25 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

Prices are also receiving support from firmer carbon and German power prices, Djupskaas added.

Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Z1 firmed 0.15 euro to 52.37 euros a tonne.

Germany's Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 0.55 euro to 64.95 euros/MWh.

European next-year coal prices TRAPI2Yc1 rose $0.2 to $79.00 a tonne.

In the financial market, the day-ahead contract ENODc1 was last traded at 49.25 euros/MWh.

