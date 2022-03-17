NORDIC POWER-Forward prices gain on drier outlook, lower water levels

March 17 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices rose on Thursday, helped by drier weather forecasts for the next week and a slight dip in water reserves in the hydropower-dependent region.

Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 2.5 euro to 78.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 12:54 GMT.

The Nordic front-year contract ENOFBLYc1 gained 1 euro to 46.25 euros/MWh.

Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 3.45 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, compared with 3.29 TWh below normal on Wednesday.

European prompt power prices narrowed their gap as German levels increased due to tighter wind supply, while prices in France fell on lower demand.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 4 euro to 158.00 euros/MWh.

"Power prices will continue in the time to come to be heavily influenced by the fuel market," said Volue Insight

analyst Lene Hagen.

"The first half of next week will be dry and sunny in the south and east," said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv, adding that temperatures will remain above normal.

Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 1.61 euro to 79.77 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

