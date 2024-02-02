NORDIC POWER-Cold weather view props forward prices for weekly gains

News & Insights

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power rates firmed on Friday, with both the contracts en-route to weekly gains, driven by forecasts for cold weather in the hydropower-reliant region and higher European energy prices.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 rose 1 euro to 42.00 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1222 GMT. It was up for a fifth straight session and rose more than 20% for the week.

* Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 firmed 0.22 euro at 40.55 euros/MWh. It was poised to register its best week since Jan. 5.

* "The forecasts continue to suggest cold weather from mid-next week, and this could be long-lasting, potentially until the end of the month," which is helping Nordic prices, said Karsten Sander Nielsen, senior market analyst at Energi Danmark.

* Furthermore, gas and German power are also up for the day, added Nielsen.

* Adding to the upbeat sentiment in the market, Germany's Cal '25 baseload TRDEBYc1, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 0.5 euro to 81.00 euros/MWh.

* The benchmark front-month contract TRNLTTFMc1 at the Dutch TTF hub was up 0.15 euro at 29.00 euros/MWh. NG/EU

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 4.32 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, compared with 4.31 TWh below normal on Thursday.

* "A continuous cyclonic circulation will pass through the north Scandinavia during the next 7-8 days," LSEG meteorologist Narasimha Rao Nalamasu said in the daily forecast note.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 ticked up 1.47 euro to 63.66 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

