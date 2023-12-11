News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Nordic pension funds will ask Tesla to respect collective bargaining in joint letter

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

December 11, 2023 — 04:47 am EST

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background

COPENHAGEN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A group of Nordic pension funds will send a joint letter to Tesla Inc TSLA.O this week, urging the U.S. carmaker to respect collective bargaining for its employees in the region, Danish pension fund PFA said on Monday.

"As investors in Tesla, we recognise the company's great contribution to the electrification of the transport sector, but at the same time call on the management to seek a resolution to the conflict," head of responsible investments at PFA, Rasmus Bessing, told Reuters.

Tesla is facing a backlash in the Nordic region from unions and some pension funds over its refusal to accept a demand from Swedish mechanics for collective bargaining rights covering wages and other conditions.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.