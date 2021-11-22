Nordic-Noir Millennium series to be extended by three new books

Swedish Nordic-Noir series Millennium will be extended by another three books, publishing house Polaris said on Monday, after having acquired the rights to the popular series.

The Millennium books have sold more than 100 million copies and have been published in more than 50 countries. The original three books were written by Stieg Larsson, who died in 2004, and parts four to six were written by David Lagercrantz.

"The series about Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist is an astonishing epic and David Lagercrantz did a fantastic job when he took the helm," Jonas Axelsson, publishing manager at Polaris, said in a statement.

"To take this deeply loved story forward as a new original publisher is not only dizzying and honouring but also very encouraging," he said.

It not yet clear who will write the new books.

