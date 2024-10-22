News & Insights

Nordic Nickel’s Hotinvaara Shows Promising Results

Nordic Nickel Limited (AU:NNL) has released an update.

Nordic Nickel Limited has announced promising metallurgical results from its Hotinvaara nickel-cobalt deposit in Finland, showcasing the potential for high-grade nickel concentrate production. The testing revealed a clean concentrate with 18.4% nickel and 0.66% cobalt, achieved through a conventional grinding and flotation process. This success positions the Pulju Project as a significant nickel-copper-cobalt exploration opportunity in Europe.

