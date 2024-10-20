News & Insights

Nordic Nickel Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

Nordic Nickel Limited (AU:NNL) has released an update.

Nordic Nickel Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 29 in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting in person, by proxy, or through an authorized representative, with proxy forms due by November 27. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement and preparation for the meeting.

