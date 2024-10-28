News & Insights

Nordic Nickel Reports Strong Results and Secures Funding

October 28, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Nordic Nickel Limited (AU:NNL) has released an update.

Nordic Nickel Limited has reported strong metallurgical results from its Hotinvaara deposit, indicating the potential for premium nickel and cobalt concentrate production. The company has also expanded its data with over 13,000 new drill samples from the Pulju Project, enhancing geochemical targeting. Additionally, Nordic Nickel secured A$1.05M in funding and continues discussions with potential strategic partners.

