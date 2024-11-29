Nordic Nickel Rebrands and Gains Shareholder Approval

Nordic Nickel Limited (AU:NNL) has released an update.

Nordic Nickel Limited, soon to be Nordic Resources Limited, announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. Key outcomes include the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of directors, and approval of share options and placements, reflecting strong shareholder support. This signifies a strategic step forward for the company as it prepares for a name change.

