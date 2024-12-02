Nordic Nickel Limited Expands Market Presence

Nordic Nickel Limited (AU:NNL) has released an update.

Nordic Nickel Limited has announced the quotation of 1,428,334 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This development is part of a previously announced transaction, enhancing the company’s presence in the financial market. Investors in the nickel sector might find this an intriguing opportunity as the company expands its market footprint.

