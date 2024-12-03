News & Insights

Nordic Nickel Director Increases Stake Following AGM

December 03, 2024 — 12:15 am EST

Nordic Nickel Limited (AU:NNL) has released an update.

Nordic Nickel Limited has announced a change in its director’s interest, with Robert Wrixon acquiring 1,261,667 shares and 2,000,000 unquoted options. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting. The strategic move could influence investor sentiment and impact the stock’s performance in the market.

