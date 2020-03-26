Nordic lenders spurn cheap dollar loans from c.banks

US Markets

Sweden's central bank said on Thursday it had allotted $2 billion of three-month loans to banks in a dollar auction - a fifth of the maximum on offer - as part of measures to dampen the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on financial markets.

In a coordinated auction between the three banks, Sweden's Riksbank had said it would offer loans worth up to $10 billion, Norway's Norges Bank loans worth up to $5 billion and Denmark's Nationalbanken loans worth up $20 billion.

All three central banks saw limited demand for dollars in the auctions, a sign dollar funding remains adequate for Nordic banks despite recent financial turmoil due to the pandemic.

In Norway, banks took just $1.075 billion of the maximum while the auction in Denmark was also undersubscribed, with banks taking just $2.85 billion.

The move comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this month opened up swap lines to nine central banks, including those of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, to tap up to a combined total of $450 billion.

In the 2008-9 financial crisis, Nordic banks were short of dollars, a major funding currency, and authorities have been concerned the supply could again dry up. However, banks appeared to be well funded currently.

"It seems like there isn't a desperate dollar shortage in the Nordic countries, so in that way it's a good sign," said Sydbank chief economist Soeren Kristensen.

He said the large amounts on offer were a way for central banks to promote confidence.

"It's about signaling that there is enough dollars for those who want them," he said.

