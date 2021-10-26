Nordic IT services firm TietoEvry's quarterly profit beats expectations

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nordic IT services provider TietoEvry TIETO.HE reported on Tuesday third-quarter operating profit above analysts' expectations driven by strong growth in its software businesses.

The Finnish company, which finalised the acquisition of Norway's Evry in December 2019, said its adjusted operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) rose to 94 million euros ($109.40 million) from 90 million a year earlier, compared with analysts' 88-million-euro estimate in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

(Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Milla.Nissi@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 6566;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.