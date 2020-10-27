Nordic IT services firm TietoEVRY Q3 profit slips

Contributors
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nordic IT services provider TietoEVRY TIETO.HE reported on Tuesday a small fall in July-September quarterly profit, as the spread of coronavirus hit sales.

The company, which finalised the takeover of Norwegian EVRY's businesses in December last year, reported its adjusted operating profit falling to 90.2 million euros ($106.6 million) from a pro forma 91.2 million a year earlier and above the 86.6 million expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

A week ago, the company restored its full-year guidance, expecting its comparable 2020 adjusted earnings before interests and taxes to increase from previous year's level.

