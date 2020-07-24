Nordic IT services firm TietoEVRY Q2 profit up

July 24 (Reuters) - Nordic IT services provider TietoEVRY TIETO.HE reported on Friday a rise in April-June quarter profit, and decided to pay out dividend of 0.635 euros per share.

The company, which finalised the takeover of Norwegian EVRY's businesses in December, reported its adjusted operating profit rose to 80.4 million euros ($93.2 million) from a pro forma 69.8 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8624 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.