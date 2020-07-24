Nordic IT services firm TietoEVRY Q2 profit up

Nordic IT services provider TietoEVRY reported on Friday a rise in April-June quarter profit, and decided to pay out dividend of 0.635 euros per share.

The company, which finalised the takeover of Norwegian EVRY's businesses in December, reported its adjusted operating profit rose to 80.4 million euros ($93.2 million) from a pro forma 69.8 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8624 euros)

