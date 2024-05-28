Nordic Infrastructure Group Expands with Trasé Acquisition

Elop AS (DE:72G) has released an update.

Nordic Infrastructure Group AS, a subsidiary of Inin Group, is set to acquire Trasé AS, enhancing their capability in railway, tramway, and road infrastructure projects. Trasé AS, known for its solid financial performance and a strong presence in the Oslo region, will bolster Nordic Infrastructure Group’s market position and enable them to undertake larger projects. The acquisition, expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, aligns with Inin Group’s strategy to expand within profitable infrastructure niches in the Nordics.

