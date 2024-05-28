News & Insights

Stocks

Nordic Infrastructure Group Expands with Trasé Acquisition

May 28, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elop AS (DE:72G) has released an update.

Nordic Infrastructure Group AS, a subsidiary of Inin Group, is set to acquire Trasé AS, enhancing their capability in railway, tramway, and road infrastructure projects. Trasé AS, known for its solid financial performance and a strong presence in the Oslo region, will bolster Nordic Infrastructure Group’s market position and enable them to undertake larger projects. The acquisition, expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, aligns with Inin Group’s strategy to expand within profitable infrastructure niches in the Nordics.

For further insights into DE:72G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.