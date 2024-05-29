Nordic Group Limited’s Smooth AGM Transition

Nordic Group Limited (SG:MR7) has released an update.

At the recent annual general meeting of Nordic Group Limited, shareholders gathered to bid farewell to departing Director Juliana Lee Kim Lian, whose years of service were honored by the Board. The meeting, chaired by Executive Director Ms Teo Ling Ling, proceeded smoothly with no advance questions from shareholders and featured acknowledgments of both board members and the external auditors, RSM SG Assurance LLP. With all necessary parties in attendance and no advance questions submitted, the meeting focused on the transition of board roles and the company’s forward momentum.

For further insights into SG:MR7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.