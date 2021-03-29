Nordic Capital sells trading technology firm Itiviti to Broadridge

STOCKHOLM, March 29 (Reuters) - Nordic Capital said on Monday it had agreed to sell Sweden-based trading technology and services provider Itiviti to U.S. fintech group Broadridge Financial Solutions in a transaction valued at 2.14 billion euros ($2.52 billion).

The Swedish venture capital firm said in a statement it expected to close the deal in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

