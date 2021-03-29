US Markets
BR

Nordic Capital sells trading technology firm Itiviti to Broadridge

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

Nordic Capital said on Monday it had agreed to sell Sweden-based trading technology and services provider Itiviti to U.S. fintech group Broadridge Financial Solutions in a transaction valued at 2.14 billion euros ($2.52 billion).

STOCKHOLM, March 29 (Reuters) - Nordic Capital said on Monday it had agreed to sell Sweden-based trading technology and services provider Itiviti to U.S. fintech group Broadridge Financial Solutions in a transaction valued at 2.14 billion euros ($2.52 billion).

The Swedish venture capital firm said in a statement it expected to close the deal in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular