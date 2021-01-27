US Markets
Nordic Capital offers to buy Advanz Pharma in $846 million deal

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Private equity investor Nordic Capital on Wednesday offered to buy Advanz Pharma, valuing the drugmaker at $846 million as part of a move to invest in accelerating the company's pipeline of innovative specialty pharmaceutical products.

Under the offer, shareholders would receive a price of $17.26 per Advanz Pharma share and can also elect a non-cash alternative offer to receive unlisted shares in Cidron Aida for each Advanz Pharma share.

