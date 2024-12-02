News & Insights

Nordic American Tankers: Strong Outlook and Profitable Growth

December 02, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Nordic American Tanker (NAT) has released an update.

Nordic American Tankers reported a positive outlook for its Suezmax fleet, achieving $125 million in revenue from time-charter contracts in the third quarter of 2024. The company maintained a robust profit margin with a net income of $8.7 million and declared its 109th consecutive quarterly dividend. The tight supply of Suezmax tankers and growing demand suggest promising future earnings and potential for increased dividends.

