Nordic American Tankers: Strong Outlook and Profitable Growth

Nordic American Tankers reported a positive outlook for its Suezmax fleet, achieving $125 million in revenue from time-charter contracts in the third quarter of 2024. The company maintained a robust profit margin with a net income of $8.7 million and declared its 109th consecutive quarterly dividend. The tight supply of Suezmax tankers and growing demand suggest promising future earnings and potential for increased dividends.

