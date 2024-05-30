Nordic American Tankers Reports Stable Q1 Earnings

Nordic American Tanker (NAT) has released an update.

Nordic American Tankers Limited reported a solid first quarter in 2024, maintaining steady earnings with a net profit of $15.1 million, comparable to the previous quarter’s $17.5 million. Emphasizing dividends as a top priority, the company declared its 107th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share. The company’s fleet of 20 Suezmax tankers, valued for their flexibility and high standards, positions NAT well in a favorable supply-demand market with anticipated strong demand for tanker services in the coming years.

