Nordic American Tankers reports Q3 EPS 4c, consensus 6c (earlier)

During Q3, the average time charter equivalent for all the company’s ships, in spot and on time charter, was $30,656 per day per ship. The daily operating costs per ship are about $9,000. It adder, “We plan to increase our fleet with a couple of ships, which should positively impact dividend payments.” The dividend for Q3 is 4c per share. The dividend is payable January 16, 2025, to shareholders on record as of December 17. Nordic American Tankers (NAT) added, “During the last few years, the amount of sanctioned oil transported by the low quality ‘dark fleet’ has grown. NAT does not participate in this trade. We do not transit the Suez canal or trade in the Red Sea. Measures that are expected to be implemented by the new US administration after January 20, 2025, could impact NAT positively, creating more transportation work.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.