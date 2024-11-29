News & Insights

Stocks

Nordic American Tankers reports Q3 EPS 4c, consensus 6c (earlier)

November 29, 2024 — 11:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

During Q3, the average time charter equivalent for all the company’s ships, in spot and on time charter, was $30,656 per day per ship. The daily operating costs per ship are about $9,000. It adder, “We plan to increase our fleet with a couple of ships, which should positively impact dividend payments.” The dividend for Q3 is 4c per share. The dividend is payable January 16, 2025, to shareholders on record as of December 17. Nordic American Tankers (NAT) added, “During the last few years, the amount of sanctioned oil transported by the low quality ‘dark fleet’ has grown. NAT does not participate in this trade. We do not transit the Suez canal or trade in the Red Sea. Measures that are expected to be implemented by the new US administration after January 20, 2025, could impact NAT positively, creating more transportation work.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NAT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.