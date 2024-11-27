News & Insights

Nordic American Tankers Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

November 27, 2024

Nordic American Tanker (NAT) has released an update.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) announced the successful outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Monaco, highlighting the election of key board members and the appointment of KPMG as independent auditors. The company expressed optimism about the strong market conditions, which could be promising for investors.

For further insights into NAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

