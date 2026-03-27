Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Price Target Increased by 27.34% to 5.54

The average one-year price target for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) has been revised to $5.54 / share. This is an increase of 27.34% from the prior estimate of $4.35 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.84 to a high of $7.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.86% from the latest reported closing price of $5.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic American Tankers. This is an decrease of 113 owner(s) or 33.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAT is 0.03%, an increase of 24.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 100,917K shares. The put/call ratio of NAT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,557K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 98.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 1,004.44% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,864K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261K shares , representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 20.64% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 5,557K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 51.39% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 5,259K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,380K shares , representing an increase of 35.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 91.62% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 3,700K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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