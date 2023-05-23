Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Nordic American Tankers said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.71%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 21.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.92%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic American Tankers. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAT is 0.04%, a decrease of 28.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.67% to 106,455K shares. The put/call ratio of NAT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordic American Tankers is 4.73. The forecasts range from a low of 3.84 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 18.02% from its latest reported closing price of 4.01.

The projected annual revenue for Nordic American Tankers is 297MM, an increase of 76.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 7,015K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,464K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 26.06% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,311K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing an increase of 62.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 3.69% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,694K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,411K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,936K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers.

