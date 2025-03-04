Nordic American Tankers Ltd. Non-Executive Vice Chairman Acquires 100,000 Shares, Family Becomes Largest Private Shareholder Group

Alexander Hansson purchased 100,000 shares of NAT, increasing his family's ownership to 8,650,000 shares.

On March 4, 2025, Alexander Hansson, the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT), purchased 100,000 shares at a price of $2.45 each, increasing his total holdings to 4,100,000 shares. The Hansson family now collectively owns 8,650,000 shares, making them the largest private shareholder group in the company. The press release, signed by Founder, Chairman, and CEO Herbjorn Hansson, also includes a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing the uncertainties involved in such projections and the various factors that could impact the company’s performance. For additional contacts, the release lists Bjørn Giæver, CFO, and Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager.

Alexander Hansson's purchase of 100,000 shares signals confidence in the company's future performance, potentially positively influencing investor sentiment.

The Hansson family's total ownership of 8,650,000 shares establishes them as the largest private shareholder group, which may reflect stability in leadership and strategy alignment.

The reliance on forward-looking statements increases uncertainty for investors, as it highlights potential risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.



The significant ownership by the Hansson family may raise concerns about governance and the influence of a single shareholder group on the company's decisions and direction.



Failure to provide specific details on the company's performance or future outlook could lead to skepticism or lack of confidence among investors.

Who bought shares in Nordic American Tankers?

Alexander Hansson, the Non-Executive Vice Chairman, purchased 100,000 shares.

How many shares does Alexander Hansson currently hold?

He currently holds 4,100,000 shares in Nordic American Tankers.

What is the total shareholding of the Hansson family?

The Hansson family now owns a total of 8,650,000 shares.

What was the purchase price per share?

The shares were bought at a price of $2.45 each.

Who should I contact for more information?

For inquiries, please contact Bjørn Giæver, CFO, at +1 888 755 8391.

$NAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $NAT stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release







Tuesday, March 4, 2025















Dear Shareholders and Investors,







Non-Executive Vice Chairman of NAT, Alexander Hansson, has today bought 100,000 shares at $2.45 per share. He is now holding 4,100,000 shares.





Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 8,650,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.





For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.













Sincerely,





Herbjorn Hansson





Founder, Chairman & CEO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd.



www.nat.bm

















CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.











Contacts:







Bjørn Giæver, CFO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +1 888 755 8391





Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +47 91 724 171











