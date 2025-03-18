Nordic American Tankers Ltd. Non-Executive Vice Chairman Acquires 100,000 Shares, Strengthening Family Ownership

Alexander Hansson purchased 100,000 shares of NAT, increasing family ownership to 8,850,000 shares.

On March 18, 2025, Alexander Hansson, Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT), purchased 100,000 shares at a price of $2.6368 each, bringing his total holdings to 4,300,000 shares. The Hansson family now owns a cumulative 8,850,000 shares, making them the largest private shareholder group in the company. The press release also includes a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the uncertainties and assumptions involved in predicting the company's future performance. Important factors that could affect results include economic conditions, market fluctuations, operational costs, and regulatory changes. For further inquiries, contact details for the CFO and Finance Manager are provided.

Potential Positives

Non-Executive Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson's purchase of 100,000 shares demonstrates strong insider confidence in the company, potentially signaling positive future performance.

The Hansson family's total share ownership of 8,850,000 shares positions them as the largest private shareholder group, which may bolster investor trust and stability in the company's governance.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the uncertainty inherent in the company's forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and volatility that could affect future performance.

The cautionary statement highlights many factors outside of the company's control, which may lead to significant discrepancies between expected and actual results.

There is a reliance on management's historical data and assumptions, which may not accurately predict future conditions or results, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

Who is the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Nordic American Tankers?

The Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Nordic American Tankers is Alexander Hansson.

How many shares did Alexander Hansson buy?

Alexander Hansson bought 100,000 shares at $2.6368 per share.

What is the total shareholding of the Hansson family?

The Hansson family now owns a total of 8,850,000 shares in Nordic American Tankers.

What does the cautionary statement entail?

The cautionary statement addresses forward-looking statements and the inherent uncertainties in predicting future performance.

Who can be contacted for further information?

For further information, you can contact Bjørn Giæver, the CFO of Nordic American Tankers.

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $NAT stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Tuesday, March 18, 2025











Dear Shareholders and Investors,











Non-Executive Vice Chairman of NAT, Alexander Hansson, has today bought 100,000 shares at $2.6368 per share. He is now holding 4,300,000 shares.





Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 8,850,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.





Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.











Bjørn Giæver, CFO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +1 888 755 8391





Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +47 91 724 171











