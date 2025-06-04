Nordic American Tankers Ltd. Executives Increase Stake with Share Purchases

Herbjorn and Alexander Hansson acquire 200,000 shares in Nordic American Tankers, increasing their family's total ownership to 9.6 million shares.

On June 4, 2025, Herbjorn Hansson, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, along with his son, Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson, purchased 100,000 shares each of Nordic American Tankers (NAT) at prices of $2.78 and $2.76 per share. After these acquisitions, Herbjorn holds a total of 4,850,000 shares while Alexander possesses 4,750,000 shares, making the Hansson family the largest private shareholders in NAT with a combined total of 9,600,000 shares.

Founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson and Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson have demonstrated strong confidence in Nordic American Tankers Ltd by purchasing significant amounts of company shares.

The Hansson family now together owns the largest private shareholder stake in the company with a total of 9,600,000 shares, indicating their long-term commitment to the business.

This acquisition of shares at prices below $3 reflects a potential undervaluation of the stock, which could signal a positive investment opportunity for other shareholders and investors.

The significant investment by the CEO and Vice Chairman, while potentially seen as a positive signal of confidence in the company, may also raise concerns about insider transactions and the motivation behind purchasing shares at a relatively low price of around $2.77, which could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's current market valuation.



The significant shareholding by the Hansson family (over 9 million shares) raises potential governance concerns, as it could lead to reduced accountability and influence over company decisions, which might be perceived negatively by minority shareholders.



There is no mention of any strategic plans or financial performance updates in the release, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the future direction of the company.

What recent share purchases were made by NAT executives?

Herbjorn Hansson and Alexander Hansson each bought 100,000 shares at $2.78 and $2.76 per share.

How many shares do the Hansson family own in NAT?

The Hansson family collectively owns 9,600,000 shares in Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Who are the largest private shareholders in Nordic American Tankers?

The Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

Who should I contact for investor relations at NAT?

You can contact Bjørn Giæver, CFO, or Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager, for investor inquiries.

What is the significance of these share transactions?

The purchase indicates confidence in Nordic American Tankers and strengthens the Hansson family's position in the company.

Wednesday, June 4, 2025















Dear Shareholders and Investors,











Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, and his son, Vice Chairman, Alexander Hansson, have today each bought 100,000 shares in NAT at $2.78 and $2.76 per share.





Following these transactions, father and son hold 4,850,000 and 4,750,000 shares, respectively.





The Hansson family together owns 9,600,000 NAT shares - being the largest private shareholder group in the company.





For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.









Sincerely,





Herbjorn Hansson





Founder, Chairman & CEO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm















Contacts:







Bjørn Giæver, CFO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +1 888 755 8391





Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +47 91 724 171











