Nordic American Tankers Ltd. Executive Acquires 300,000 Shares, Strengthening Family Stake in Company

Alexander Hansson purchased 300,000 shares of NAT, increasing family holdings to 9.9 million shares, the largest private group.

On June 25, 2025, Alexander Hansson, Non-Executive Vice Chairman and Board member of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT), purchased 300,000 shares at a price of $2.72 per share, increasing his total holdings to 5,050,000 shares. Following this transaction, the Hansson family now owns a total of 9,900,000 shares, making them the largest private shareholder group in the company. The announcement was made by Herbjorn Hansson, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NAT.

Non-Executive Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson's purchase of 300,000 shares demonstrates strong confidence in the company's future, potentially indicating positive expectations from leadership.



The Hansson family's status as the largest private shareholder group strengthens their influence within the company, potentially aligning interests towards long-term growth.



The significant investment of $2.72 per share may signal a perceived undervaluation in the company's stock, attracting attention from other investors who view it as a buying opportunity.



Increased insider ownership can boost investor confidence, suggesting that those closely associated with the company have faith in its performance and direction.

The press release highlights that the Non-Executive Vice Chairman has recently purchased a significant amount of shares, which may indicate that the company is perceived as undervalued or facing challenges that require insider buying to inspire confidence.



The transaction details reveal that the majority of shares are held by the Hansson family, raising concerns about potential over-concentration of ownership, which could limit diversity of thought and influence governance decisions.



What did Alexander Hansson do on June 25, 2025?

He purchased 300,000 shares of Nordic American Tankers at $2.72 per share.

How many shares does Alexander Hansson now own?

After the purchase, he now holds a total of 5,050,000 shares.

What is the total share ownership of the Hansson family?

The Hansson family owns a total of 9,900,000 shares in Nordic American Tankers.

Who is the largest private shareholder group in NAT?

The Hansson family is now the largest private shareholder group in Nordic American Tankers.

Where can I find contact information for Nordic American Tankers?

Contact information can be found at the end of the corporate press release.

$NAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $NAT stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wednesday, June 25, 2025











Dear Shareholders and Investors,















Non-Executive Vice Chairman and Board member of NAT, Alexander Hansson, has today bought 300,000 shares at $2.72 per share. He is now holding 5,050,000 shares.





Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 9,900,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.





For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.









Sincerely,





Herbjorn Hansson





Founder, Chairman & CEO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd.



www.nat.bm

















Contacts:







Bjørn Giæver, CFO





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +1 888 755 8391





Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager





Nordic American Tankers Ltd





Tel: +47 91 724 171











