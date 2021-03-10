Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAT was $3.18, representing a -64.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $9 and a 38.26% increase over the 52 week low of $2.30.

NAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). NAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports NAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -169.12%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

