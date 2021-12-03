Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.87, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAT was $1.87, representing a -53.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.05 and a 5.06% increase over the 52 week low of $1.78.

NAT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). NAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.8. Zacks Investment Research reports NAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -297.06%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

