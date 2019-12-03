Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.52, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAT was $3.52, representing a -21.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.47 and a 112.05% increase over the 52 week low of $1.66.

NAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). NAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.24. Zacks Investment Research reports NAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 104.92%, compared to an industry average of -7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

