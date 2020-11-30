Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.32, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAT was $3.32, representing a -63.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $9 and a 44.35% increase over the 52 week low of $2.30.

NAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). NAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports NAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 642.86%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.