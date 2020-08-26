Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.51, the dividend yield is 17.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAT was $4.51, representing a -49.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $9 and a 171.69% increase over the 52 week low of $1.66.

NAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). NAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.59. Zacks Investment Research reports NAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 971.43%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

