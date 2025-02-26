NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS Earnings Preview: Recent $NAT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS ($NAT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $51,897,163 and earnings of $0.04 per share.
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 3,283,065 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,207,662
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,001,376 shares (+607566.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,503,440
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,291,537 shares (-71.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,228,842
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 947,119 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,367,797
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 828,717 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,071,792
- PREVAIL INNOVATIVE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 777,711 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,854,199
- UBS GROUP AG added 647,088 shares (+132.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,617,720
