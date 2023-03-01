Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Nordic American Tanker said on February 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $4.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.59%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 21.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.73% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordic American Tanker is $4.46. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.73% from its latest reported closing price of $4.43.

The projected annual revenue for Nordic American Tanker is $297MM, an increase of 76.14%. The projected annual EPS is $0.48, an increase of 539.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic American Tanker. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 15.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAT is 0.06%, an increase of 20.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.52% to 98,467K shares. The put/call ratio of NAT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 7,464K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares, representing an increase of 29.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 52.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,694K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,266K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,566K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 56.03% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,716K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 16.68% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,439K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 1.70% over the last quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Background Information

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers.

