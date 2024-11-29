News & Insights

Nordic American Q3 miss driven by weaker spot market, says Jefferies

November 29, 2024 — 11:50 am EST

After Nordic American Tankers (NAT) reported Q3 earnings that missed the consensus analyst estimate, Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta said the Q3 earnings miss reflects a weaker spot tanker market. While spot rates have improved since their Q3 lows, Q4 is shaping up to be “softer as well,” says the analyst, who keeps a Hold rating and $3.50 price target on Nordic American shares.

