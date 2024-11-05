Nordhealth to Announce Q3 2024 Results Amid Global Expansion

Nordhealth AS (DE:6E5) has released an update.

Nordhealth, a rapidly expanding cloud-based healthcare SaaS company, is set to announce its Q3 2024 results on November 12, 2024, with a live presentation from their CEO and CFO. With a strong presence in the Nordic region and a growing international footprint, Nordhealth serves over 60,000 veterinary and therapy professionals globally. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company is committed to enhancing digital healthcare experiences.

