Nordhealth AS AGM: Resolutions Passed, Growth Continues

May 30, 2024 — 05:19 am EDT

Nordhealth AS (DE:6E5) has released an update.

Nordhealth AS’s Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, concluded with all proposed resolutions being passed, including board authorizations to increase share capital and acquire treasury shares. The company, a growing cloud-based healthcare SaaS provider, is on a mission to revolutionize digital healthcare and has a strong presence in over 30 countries with a workforce of 400 employees.

