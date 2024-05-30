Nordhealth AS AGM: Resolutions Passed, Growth Continues

Nordhealth AS (DE:6E5) has released an update.

Nordhealth AS’s Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, concluded with all proposed resolutions being passed, including board authorizations to increase share capital and acquire treasury shares. The company, a growing cloud-based healthcare SaaS provider, is on a mission to revolutionize digital healthcare and has a strong presence in over 30 countries with a workforce of 400 employees.

For further insights into DE:6E5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.