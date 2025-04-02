Markets

Nordex Wins Two Wind Turbine Orders Totalling 750 MW In Türkiye

April 02, 2025 — 01:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) Wednesday announced that it has received two orders totalling 750 MW from a wind energy project developer in Türkiye.

The company will supply and install 108 N163/6.X turbines for two wind projects from mid-2026. Completion of the wind farms is scheduled for 2027.

Nordex is yet to disclose the name of the customer and of the wind farms.

On Tuesday Nordex announced that it received two orders from Swedish renewable energy company OX2 AB to supply in total 70 N175/6.X wind turbines in Finland.

The company so far had installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history. In 2024, the firm generated consolidated sales of around 7.3 billion euros.

